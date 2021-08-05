Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

