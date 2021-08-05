Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:FDP opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,837,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

