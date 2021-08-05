Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -331.17 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.