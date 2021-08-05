Fritz Prinz Sells 200,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00.

QS stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

