frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 389,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

