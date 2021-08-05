FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $146.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.96 million and the lowest is $146.53 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $150.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $593.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,624,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

