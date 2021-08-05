Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

