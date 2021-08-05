Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00.

GALT stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

