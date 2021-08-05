Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Funko worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 over the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

