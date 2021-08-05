Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.
NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 1,265,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
