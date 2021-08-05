Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 1,265,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

