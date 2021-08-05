Fusion (FSN) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and $2.16 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,762.74 or 0.99445635 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,291,839 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.