Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FUSN stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.