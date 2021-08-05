Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 183,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.