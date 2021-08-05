FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issued By Colliers Securities

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmonic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

HLIT stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $9,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 702.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harmonic by 119.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

