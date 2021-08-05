FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hubbell Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

HUBB stock opened at $199.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.13. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $202.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

