FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

