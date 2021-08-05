FY2021 EPS Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASMB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

