FY2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Increased by KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of COP stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.