FY2021 EPS Estimates for frontdoor, inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

FTDR opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,914,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 699.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 867,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 389,715 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

