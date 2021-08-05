FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $27.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.70.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $361.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.23. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

