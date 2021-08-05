FY2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Raised by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.83. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $439.50 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,530 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.