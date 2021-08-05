FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Increased by Analyst

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE BCC opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.