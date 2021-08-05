FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,198 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,759 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.