FY2022 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Lowered by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.21 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

