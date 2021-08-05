FY2022 EPS Estimates for Terumo Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terumo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

TRUMY opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64. Terumo has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

