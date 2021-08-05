FY2023 EPS Estimates for Volkswagen AG Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Volkswagen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

