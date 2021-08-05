FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ipsen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

