GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GBL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 14,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,415. The firm has a market cap of $752.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 25.06%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,611 shares of company stock worth $3,591,654. 79.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

