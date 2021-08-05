Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 36,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,646. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

