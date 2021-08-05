Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

