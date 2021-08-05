Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.21.

GLPI opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.