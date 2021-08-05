Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

GLPI opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

