Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Garmin worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Garmin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $162.28 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $163.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

