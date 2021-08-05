GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.42). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 989,554 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £955.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.66%.

In other news, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62). Also, insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

