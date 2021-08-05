GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

ETR G1A opened at €38.13 ($44.86) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €37.96 ($44.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

