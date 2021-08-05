Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $3,708.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00060944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.95 or 0.00944038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00096396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Profile

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,812 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gem Exchange And Trading

