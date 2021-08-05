Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,774 Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29.

