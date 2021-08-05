Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

MP opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.