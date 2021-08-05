Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2,119.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Zillow Group by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,733,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,923. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 682.73 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

