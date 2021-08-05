Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 107.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.