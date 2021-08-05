Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,867 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 873.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $163.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.47 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29.

