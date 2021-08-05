Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

