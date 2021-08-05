General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

