General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,923,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,727.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 223,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

