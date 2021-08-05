GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 2,596 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

