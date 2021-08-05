GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.71. 821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,382. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $105.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.