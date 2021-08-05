GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

