Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,116 Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAQ stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

