Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.74. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

