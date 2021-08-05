Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 323.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,642 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InVivo Therapeutics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.63 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV).

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.